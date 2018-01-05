Bald Eagle Days back for the weekend

Bald Eagle Days is back for the 31st year and will once again be held at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

The event will feature over 100 booths and exhibits for people interact with. Also, back by popular demand is a live show featuring other animals, like an eight-foot alligator.

The main sponsors of the event are Modern Woodmen of America and Arconic. Modern Woodmen is set to have a "Wings of Life" exhibit that will feature eagle and other animal themed activities.

In 2017, the event drew 17,000 people throughout the three days it was open.

This year the event runs from Jan. 5-7, but each day has different hours.

Jan. 5: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Jan. 6: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Jan. 7: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Adults are $6, kids 6-15 are $1 and kids 5 and under are free.

On Jan. 5 all kids under 15 are free and Seniors 65 and up are $5.

There is free parking and a free shuttle from the downtown Rock Island parking ramp.