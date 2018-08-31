32nd newborn surrendered under Iowa Safe Haven law

The Iowa Department of Human Services says a newborn has been surrendered to their custody for the 32nd time since 2002.

According to a release from DHS, the baby boy was born Sunday, August 19 and released to their custody.

No other information is provided to protect the identity of the child and parents.

The Safe haven law allows parents to relinquish custody of a child 30 days or younger without fear of prosecution for abandonment. The child can be left at a hospital or health care facility. The parents can remain anonymous.

Infants left under the Safe Haven law are placed with currently approved foster or adoptive families. A court hearing to relinquish parental rights is held within a month.

The Safe Haven law came after a 2001 case in which an eastern Iowa teen killed her home-delivered newborn.