33rd Strawberry Stampede honors late founder

The Strawberry Stampede held its 33rd annual race Sunday morning. The race was bittersweet as it was the first one since the race founder had passed away.

Ken Nevenhoven was a big advocate in Long Grove and died late last year. The race's director said this year is in honor of him.

"He's a big supporter in events in his community. He died late last year in honor of Ken, our race's theme this year is 'This one is for Ken,' so some of Ken's family is here today in honor of him and in celebration as well," said Scott Hoag.

The event which brought in around 300 runners and walkers could participate in two quarter mile races and two one mile races.

