344 cars have been stolen in Davenport since Jan. 1

On Tuesday Lucas Rusk noticed something a little different in his driveway.

"It just kind of hit me that my car most likely got stolen," he said after asking his roommates if they had moved the vehicle.

Then, by early Thursday Morning, his black Ford Fusion was found.

"I showed up and the wheel was completely gone," he said while standing on the corner of Hickory Grove Road and Kimberly. "Front end was smashed in, they took down this telephone pole," he added while pointing at the power pole at his feet.

The juveniles that stole his car crashed it on the corner of Hickory Grove and Kimberly, tearing off the entire front passenger side wheel. The front suspension came off with it.

His was one of four cars recovered early Thursday Morning in Davenport. Another was found on Hillandale Road and Cresthill Drive.

Police say that car hit two other parked cars, slamming a Dodge Charger into a Dodge Stratus, bending the rear wheel on the Charger after hitting a mailbox.

Police say these types of calls are similar to what they saw in April and May.

Kids and teens, ages 12 to 17 are stealing cars, committing other crimes with them and driving recklessly.

Since January 1st, Davenport Police have recovered 307 of the 344 cars stolen. That's 89% of cars stolen.

Police have arrested 13 juveniles since July 30th and recovered 16 stolen cars.

"We are seeing significant damage with these stolen vehicles," said Davenport Police Major Jeffery Bladel.

The same goes for Lucas Rusk's car.

"It's really just a drop in your stomach," he said. "You know you get that someone really just stole something you worked really hard for."

Police are once again reminding everyone to lock their car doors.

"It doesn't matter what neighborhood you're in," Major Bladel said. "These kids are trying every single car out there and it is a crime of opportunity."

Rusk says his spare set was in his center console.

"It happens to everyone in any neighborhood," he said. "You just kind of gotta keep an eye out for you and your neighbor."

"I don't even know if I want it back once you find it," he added. "Eventually you get through it and get a new car and you just have to move on. That's what you have to do in life is just move on."