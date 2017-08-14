38th St. to open back up Tuesday

Tuesday, August 15 the Illinois DOT is set to open 38th St. back up to drivers.

The road allows access to businesses just off of John Deere Rd., along 41st Ave. Dr.

The road was set to be closed for a 21 day period, which meant drivers had to make it down John Deere Rd. to 41st St. in order access the shopping area.

On August 15, IDOT will create an "auxiliary lane" for drivers to merge onto. This lane will start after the I-74 interchange and split off away from traffic heading down John Deere Road.

Drivers will be able to follow the lane and make a right turn on to 38th St.

Drivers will be able to access the road starting at 5 p.m.