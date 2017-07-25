38th Street closure part of Moline John Deere Road construction

Some businesses and homes are going to be a little harder to get to for the next few weeks. Officials announced a 21 calendar day closure for 38th Street south of John Deere Road starting on Wednesday, 26, 2017.

The closure will restrict access from eastbound John Deere Road to 38th Street. In order to access the stores at Rock River Plaza, motorists will have to use 41st Street.

After this closure is completed, access will be restored to 38th Street from eastbound John Deere Road. But before this occurs, officials say another traffic update will be sent out that will explain how to access 38th Street.

