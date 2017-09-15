390 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers set to deploy

The 248th Aviation Support Battalion will have four community send-off ceremonies in Iowa on Friday, Sept. 29.

There's a send-off for 30 soldiers in Muscatine at 10 a.m. They'll be honored at the Iowa National Guard Readiness Center.

Also at 10 a.m., approximately 75 Soldiers will be honored at a ceremony in the Davenport Army Aviation Support Facility.

A send-off ceremony will take place for 105 soldiers in Waterloo at 2 p.m. and 180 soldiers leaving from Boone at 5 p.m.

A total of approximately 500 Army National Guard Soldiers with detachments from four other states will be mobilized for this mission, but close 80 percent are from Iowa. It's the largest, single-unit deployment of the Iowa National Guard since 2010.

Soldiers will travel to their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, for additional training before assignment overseas.

Detachments from Louisiana, Maryland, Tennessee and Wisconsin will also be mobilized for this mission.

