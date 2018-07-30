3D printable gun plans legal to post starting in August

After gun control groups lost an emergency bid Friday, it will soon be legal to post plans for 3D printable guns online.

The government has reached an agreement with a gun-rights activist that will allow the plans to be posted as of August 1st.

Back in 2013, a man named Cody Wilson posted plans for a 3D printable gun.

The government ordered him to remove it, arguing that the plans could violate international traffic in arms regulations.

Wilson complied but sued the federal government in 2015. Now, Wilson will be able to repost schematics for what he calls "the liberator."

A gun made almost entirely out of ABS plastic, the same material used to make Lego bricks.

The settlement exempts Wilson and his organization from export restrictions and pays a portion of his legal fees.

