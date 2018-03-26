The QC officially picked up 9.6" of snow over the weekend. This brings the March monthly total to 10.4" which makes this March the 3rd snowiest March in the last 30 years!

The recent snow also brought us to above normal snowfall amounts for the season. We now have had 38.5" if snow this season and the average is 30.4" by this date.

Thankfully our recent snow won't stick around long with all the rain and warm temps on tap this week!