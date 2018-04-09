3rd person in Illinois dies after use of fake weed

There has been another death in Illinois involving synthetic marijuana use. The Illinois Department of Public Health says a third person who experienced severe bleeding from the drug has died. To date, 107 people in central Illinois and the Chicago area have experienced severe bleeding from using what's often called Spice, K2 or fake weed. Health officials say many of them have tested positive for a lethal anticoagulant often used in rat poison.

Two of the deaths occurred in men who were in their 20s; the third was a man in his 40s.

The drugs can be found at convenience stores, gas stations, drug paraphernalia shops, novelty stores, and online. But since synthetic marijuana is not regulated and people don’t know what chemicals may be in them, officials urge people not to use them, ever.

