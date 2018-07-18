4 Juveniles arrested for vehicle robbery, theft, 2 charged as adults

Davenport Police released the details of a robbery and theft that resulted in a vehicle pursuit. 4 Juveniles were arrested and 2 will be charged as adults.

On Wednesday 7/18/18 at 3:19 pm Officers responded to the 1600 block of Rockingham Road for a report of a robbery.

The victim was reported as being pushed out of a vehicle and her cell phone was taken. The suspect vehicle plate and vehicle description were given out and that vehicle had been stolen a short time earlier from the 1100 block of Brown Street.

A short time later an Officer spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of 5th and Division Streets and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle didn’t stop and a pursuit was authorized. The vehicle crashed into a trailer that was being pulled by a vehicle at the intersection of 7th and Sturdevant Streets.

Four suspects fled from the vehicle on foot. They were all apprehended a short time later and identified by the victims and Officers. The following charges stem from this incident:

Cash Lee 16, is charged as an adult for robbery, theft, eluding, and other traffic-related charges. He was taken to the Scott County Jail

Brandon Brooks 16, is charged as an adult for robbery and theft. He was taken to the Scott County Jail

Two other juveniles were also charged with Robbery 2nd Degree and Theft 2nd and placed into Juvenile Detention.