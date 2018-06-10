4 dead in plane crash in Monroe, Wisconsin

Four people are dead after a plane crashed near the Monroe Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

The plane went down into an open field north of Monroe Municipal Airport. It then crashed into a wooded area immediately north of the open field, making impact with some trees at approximately 12 p.m., according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

The plane was on fire and fully engulfed, according to first responders on scene. The Monroe Fire Department extinguished the flames.

The pilot had filed a flight plan out of Chicago and listed four people on board. There were no survivors, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

The area is secured with no traffic allowed and the roadway is closed.

Responding to the scene were Green County Sheriff's Office deputies, Monroe, Juda, Monticello, Evansville and Brodhead Fire Departments, Green County EMS, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This crash remains under investigation with the Sheriff’s Office, FAA and NTSB. This story will be updated as more information comes in.