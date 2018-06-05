4 involved in Monmouth Man's stabbing, 3 arrested

A Monmouth man is in stable condition after a stabbing on June 3rd.

At 11:50 p.m. Galesburg Police responded to a report of a stabbing. Nathan J. Goehl, 23, was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was transported to Galesburg Cottage Hospital by Galesburg Hospital

Ambulance Service. Goehl was later transported to OSF Saint Francis Hospital in Peoria and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Matthew Douglas Hale, 19, of Knoxville, Hayden Thomas Clark, 18, of Knoxville, and Bradley P. Detmers, 19, of Knoxville, have been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery With Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Solicitation of Murder.

All three subjects are currently being held at the Knox County Jail.

A warrant will be sought for Lauren D. “Tyler” Valerius 19 of Davenport, who was determined to be involved with the incident.

