4 local March For Our Lives demonstrations planned

Hundreds of thousands are heading to the March For Our Lives event in Washington D.C. this weekend. For those that didn't make the trip, four local demonstrations are planned across the QCA.

Muscatine, Clinton, Galesburg and Davenport are all scheduled to host protesters aiming to push for stricter gun laws.

In Davenport, Viminda Shafer and her friend Tara Witherow helped form Stand with the Kids Quad Cities. This organization is hosting the local march at Vander Veer Park.

Shafer told TV-6 forming the organization and the march all came in response to the Parkland shooting.

She said the groups goal is to spark conversation locally.

"Because the D.C. one will be huge and that would have been fantastic to go to, but we need to start in our own communities," said Shafer. "We need to start the conversation here and what better way to do that than to rally people around the topic."

The Davenport event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on March 24.

To learn more about a demonstration happening near you, you can head to the March For Our Lives official website. There you can search a map to find the closest event.

TV-6 did ask Shafer about the potential for weather issues in the QC. She jokingly encouraged demonstrators to bring snow boots along with their signs.

The Galesburg event was pushed up to Friday, March 23 due to weather concerns. The demonstration is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Knox County Courthouse.