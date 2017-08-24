4 resign from Illinois governor's office after cartoon flap

Four members of Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's communications team have resigned weeks after being hired in the wake of the Republican's conflicting response to a political cartoon that critics call racist.

Rauner issued a statement Thursday saying Diana Rickert, Laurel Patrick, Meghan Keenan and Brittany Carl submitted resignations.

They were hired last month in a staff shakeup that included several employees from the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank.

Last week the Chicago-based organization circulated a cartoon of a black Chicago schoolchild panhandling for money from a white businessman in a suit. The image and Rauner's response prompted wide bipartisan opposition.

Rauner's communications staff initially issued a statement saying the governor wouldn't comment further "as a white male." Rauner later backtracked saying that statement didn't accurately reflect his views.