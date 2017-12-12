4-year-old reads 100 books in one day

A four year old boy from Chicago had a goal of reading as much as he could in one day.

Caleb Green said he wanted to read 100 books in one day. And he did.

His parents didn't have enough books so friends and family dropped off more.

They decided to live stream it and got a couple thousand views. And every time he finished ten books he would do a little dance.

Caleb has big plans for the future.

"I want to be a basketball player. When I am 22 I want to be an astronaut and when I'm 23 I want to be a ninja turtle."

Caleb says his favorite books are about dogs and, naturally, ninja turtles.

