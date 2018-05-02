40 Muscatine volunteers turn old home into apartments for homeless

Muscatine community members took matters into their own hands, literally renovating an old home for the homeless.

40 volunteers from various churches in Muscatine County were on the hands and knees for 5 months remodeling a home on East 4th street. Giving new life to a place with new bedding, countertops and flooring. All to help what they consider to be a growing problem.

"It was so heartwarming, that's the best thing I could say," said volunteer Wilma Roach. "We probably went a little overboard we did some fixes people wouldn't have had to have but we wanted them to have."

In 2017, a Muscatine housing study found there was a shortage of 1,000 units for low-income families. The study also found the average rent was $746 a month, which is higher than areas of a similar size like Davenport and Burlington.

The Muscatine center of Social Action took charge by buying the home these volunteers worked on. Program director, Scott Dalhke, says in 2017 the center housed 300 adults and 100 children. He says many people find themselves in shelters because they spend too much of their income on rent.

"We see a lot of our folks are paying 80 to 90% of their income, when that happens you're not left with too much else," said Dalhke.

This home will house up to 18 people, so volunteers hope

by giving more housing options, it'll give more options to people in need.

"If other people can take action like these volunteers took action, we can make Muscatine a better place," said Dahlke.