Near 40° Temperature Difference From North To South Today

A front will stall out along I-80 this afternoon creating a wide range in temperatures today. Areas north of the front will have east winds, rain and highs in the 50/60s. Areas south of the front will reach the 80s very close to 90° with humid conditions. Areas along I-80 and near the front will average around 70°. This means areas along I-80, including the QC will have a high bust potential for high temps. If the front ends up more north it will be very warm, if it goes south, then it will cool and windy. Bottom line, check the forecast frequently.

This front will be south of the area this weekend giving us cool and wet conditions. It will then move back to the north next week bringing back the 80s.