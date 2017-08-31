The 41st Honor Flight of the Quad Cities is set to take off Thursday, August 31.

100 veterans, including two WWII veterans, will be making the trip to the Capitol. This flight is made possible through Hy-Vee.

This will mark the ninth trip the store chain has sponsored.

The flight usually takes off close to 7 a.m. and returns around 10 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to be apart of the welcome home ceremony.

People are asked to arrive between 9 and 9:30 p.m. to ensure they get to see the veterans off their plane.

Ashley Holden will be live at Quad City International Airport on Quad Cities Today. Tune in to learn more about those taking part in the 41st trip from the QCA.