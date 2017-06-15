Grass fire in Bettendorf-UPDATE

UPDATE: MidaAmerican Energy says the grass fire was sparked by a downed power line. The resulting power outage also affected more than 700 customers. Crews are working to restore power and repair the line. The fire is out.

ORIGINAL:

Police and firefighters are responding to a grass fire along State St. in eastern Bettendorf.

Smoke can be seen coming from the south side of the highway near the Summit Concrete plant.

