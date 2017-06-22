43 arrested protesting Medicaid cuts

Capitol Hill police arrested 43 disability rights activists who staged a protest outside of Senator Mitch McConnell's office.

Stephanie Woodward, of Rochester, NY, who has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, is removed from a sit-in at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office as she and other disability rights advocates protest proposed funding caps to Medicaid, Thursday, June 22, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Protestors filled the hallway in the Russell Senate office building.

The sit-in was organized by the Arc, which advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

As Capitol police conferred about what to do, the protesters chanted, "No cuts to Medicaid; save our liberty!"

Police officers physically removed protesters from the area one by one and carried them outside.

Capitol police say some of the activists had removed themselves from their wheelchairs and laid themselves on the floor.

The 43 people arrested were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding. It's a misdemeanor that comes with a potential penalty of a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail.

