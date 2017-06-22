Independence Day Celebrations

East Moline: July 3rd, 2017. 6:30 P.M-DUSK at the Riverfront. Shuttle services from JD Harvester Works parking lot (1100 13th Ave.) Food, vendors, music, (7-9 P.M.) bounce houses and other free children’s activities, National Anthem at 9 P.M., and Fireworks Display following at dusk. Rain date July 5th . EVENT IS ALL DAY

Aledo: July 4th 8AM-DUSK, Dr. Fords frog race 8AM, Concerts

starting at noon at central park, Fireworks at dusk at the fairgrounds.

Galena: July 4, 2017. 8:30AM-11AM. Buckhill race, various events at Galena’s recreation park 10am-4pm, parade at 6 p.m.

Galva: July 4th, 2017. Galva Freedom Festival. Fireworks at DUSK.

Geneseo: July 3rd, 2017. 6PM-10PM. Food, Tent & Beer/Wine tent, 7:00-9:30 live music from Stone Cold Moonshine, 6-9PM Children’s activities. Fireworks at Dusk

Hanover: July 3rd, 2017. HANOVER DAYS Parade begins at 6pm, Fireworks at dusk. Lineup begins at 5 PM.

Matherville: 50th annual fireworks show at dusk on July 3rd.

Milan: July 3rd, fireworks fund run at Camden Park in Milan, IL (color run at 11am). Fireworks at dusk and live music at Camden park.

Rock Island: RED, WHITE, AND BOOM: July 3rd, 2017. Live music, Children’s activities, and beer garden. 5-9:30PM. Fireworks start at 9:30 P.M. Location is Schwiebert Park.

Oquawka: Parade July 1st, 10 AM. Fish and Chicken fry 11-3 P.M.

Stockton: 9AM-10PM, July 4th, 2017. Location is at Stockton Memorial Park. Food, basketball and baseball tournament, children’s activities, live music, Fireworks begin at dusk.

IOWA

Bettendorf: July 4th 2017. Parade at 10 a.m. Live music, crafts, food, performances, and amusement rides located on Spruce Hills Drive beginning at 12 p.m. until 9:30PM. Fireworks start at 9:30PM.

Buffalo: Buffalo Iowa Days. June 30th-July 2nd. June 30th 4-8pm: 5K race, rides, games, food, bags tourney, live concert. July 1st 8AM-DUSK: Food, rides, games, 5K race, car show, bags tourney, fireworks at dusk. July 2nd NOON: Buffalo days parade.

Clinton: July 4th 9AM-DUSK. Volleyball, whiffle ball, bags tourney, games, music, food, Lumberkings baseball game @ 6:30. Fireworks after the Lumberkings game.

Davenport: RED, WHITE, AND BOOM. July 3rd, 2017. 5PM-DUSK. River Bandits baseball game, children’s activities, food, music. Fireworks begin at 9:30PM. Entertainment after fireworks show.

Fort Madison: July 4th, 2017. 9AM-10PM. Kiddie parade, art exhibit, live concert, fireworks show at 9:30PM.

Grand Mound: July 4th, 2017. Water parade, children’s activites, steam thresher show, fireworks show at dusk. Location: Grand Mound Ball Park.

Grandview: July 4th, 2017. 7am-dusk. Freedom run, crafts vendors, food, entertainment, kiddie parade, children’s activities, bags tournament, frog jumping contest, petting zoo, fireworks at academy park at dusk.

Maquoketa: July 3rd, 2017. 9:00-9:30PM. Fireworks at Jackson County Fairgrounds.

Morning Sun: July 4th, 2017. 6:30AM-DUSK. Pancake breakfast, 5K Color run, children’s painting, food, entertainment, fireworks show at dusk.

Muscatine: July 4th, 2017. 8AM-9:30PM. Pancake breakfast, kids parade, food, music, parade at 5PM, fireworks at 9:30PM.

Park View: July 4th, 2017. 11AM-9:30PM. Food, entertainment, games, parade at noon, live music, fireworks at 9:30PM.

Tipton: July 4th, 2017. 10AM-DUSK. Parade at 10AM, children’s activities, food, entertainment, live music, softball tournaments, 5K run, hot air balloon ride, fireworks at DUSK.

Wayland: July 4th, 2017. 6:30AM-DUSK. Breakfast, walk/run, parade at 10:30AM, live music and entertainment, food vendors, fireworks at DUSK at Waco School Football Field.

To submit your town, send an email to news@kwqc.com

