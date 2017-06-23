Hirono's healthcare bill battle becomes a personal one

Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono coming out with the Democratic weekly address. This week, the topic, hits close to home.

Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono is hitting back at the Senate GOP healthcare proposal. She said the plan could deeply affect those with pre-existing conditions.

"People with pre-existing conditions are probably going to face a re-imposition of yearly caps and lifetime caps. That's going to be devastating," Hirono (D-NY) said.

Hirono knows what this could mean as she battles stage 4-kidney cancer.

"It really brings home to be home important healthcare is," she added.

Hirono and other Democratic senators shared stories of those who would be affected at a news conference Thursday. While others went head to head with Republicans on the senate floor.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, "let us, right now, Democrats and Republicans, sit down and try to come up with a bipartisan bill. We're willing to do it today, now, this minute. Will you accept that offer?"

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said, "Mr. President, if I thought that was a sincere offer, I would take it in a minute - in a New York minute. But it's not."

"Well we've been spurred so many times it's hard to take with sincerity their offer to help now. I hope at some point we do get back to healthcare on a bipartisan basis," Cornyn said.

Texas Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) a member of senate GOP leadership said their plan is better than the house bill. But not all Republicans are on board.

"I think we really need to fix the problem. It needs to look, walk, and sound like a repeal bill. This one looks walks and sounds like we're keeping Obamacare and I'm just not for that," Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) added.

Hirono like many other Democrats hope to kill this measure and start from scratch. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is calling for a vote on this bill before the July 4th recess, which is just one week away.

