Car crashes into building causing gas leak, part of Locust St. evacuated

UPDATE: The gas line has been cut to the building. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

One block of Locust St. in Davenport was evacuated after a car crashed into a building causing a gas leak.

Officials on scene said they were blocking off Marquette to Sturdevant St. while they cleaned up the scene.

Police told TV-6 the driver of the car was able to walk to the ambulance after the accident. He was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition yet.

One witness told TV-6 she heard the crash happen around 2 a.m. and they could smell gas.

Police said there is an apartment in the back of the building the car hit, but the residents were also evacuated.

The car was pulled from the building around 4:45 a.m. No word from officials on scene if gas has been cut.

