Favre might want to coach or work for Packers

Brett Favre may not be done in the NFL after all.

Don't be misled, the former Packers quarterback has no plans to play again, but he voiced his possible interest in coaching or working for the Packers front office on ESPN Wisconsin's Wilde & Tausch Thursday.

"That type of stuff has crossed my mind," said the 47-year-old Favre. "I would say, I'd never say never. I believe that would be a dream job, working as a coach there or in some form of administration. I don't know, and I don't want to create a stir, because who knows? But I would say, 'Never say never.'"

