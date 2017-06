An elephant was roaming a neighborhood in Baraboo after it got loose from Circus World on Friday morning.

According to Sauk County Dispatch, the call came in from a resident at about 5:05 a.m. on Friday. The elephant wandered around the neighborhood for about 40 minutes until police were able to contact the elephant's trainers.

The circus trainers were called and the elephant was returned around 5:45 a.m.