Mississippi River reopening as missing man search continues in East Dubuque

The search for a missing man in East Dubuque, Illinois now stretches for more than 30 miles south to Bellevue, Iowa and even beyond.

East Dubuque Fire Chief Joe Heim says if the body is not recovered soon, the Mississippi River at Dubuque, between the Julien Dubuque Bridge (Highway 20) and the railroad bridge will be opened at 4 p.m. Monday.

In a press briefing Monday afternoon, Heim said authorities now know the bridge operator, who swings the bridge open or closed for train or boat traffic, felt into the river at approximately 3:40 pm.

Heim said authorities know this because security video from the Canadian Pacific bridge shows the man's actual fall into the river. Heim said he has not seen the video himself yet. But the description from others is the fall into the river appears accidental.

Although authorities know the fall occurred very early in the morning no one knew the operator was missing until rescuers were called at 7:15 a.m. That's when the railroad discovered the lone employee at the facility was missing.

Kevin Turner, Jo Daviess County Sheriff, estimates as many as 50 people may be involved in river search operations. Turner said responders switched to a recovery mode in mid morning with boats using grappling hooks to scour the river bottom for the bottom.

Turner says unless the body is hooked on something, it could have drifted for miles due to high water and a swift current.

Searchers plan to leave the river at 4 p.m. due to the large crowds expected for the Dubuque Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular. The search would resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Authorities have not identified the missing man because family members are still being notified.