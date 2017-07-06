Conway says White House has will to fix nation's opioid crisis

The Trump administration is trying to understand how the opioid crisis is affecting communities across the country.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is leading the effort. He's been meeting with everyone from those struggling to survive to first responders and politicians.

He's back from a five state-visit to New Hampshire, West Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, and Michigan.

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro spoke with White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway about the effort.

