Conway says White House has will to fix nation's opioid crisis

By  | 
Updated: Thu 5:37 PM, Jul 06, 2017

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- The Trump administration is trying to understand how the opioid crisis is affecting communities across the country.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is leading the effort. He's been meeting with everyone from those struggling to survive to first responders and politicians.

He's back from a five state-visit to New Hampshire, West Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, and Michigan.

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro spoke with White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway about the effort.

Click the video above to watch the full interview.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus