Oquawka residents clean up after morning storm

The water is on again in Oquawka after storms tore through the Village. Officials hooked up a generator to a pump house, but residents are still waiting for the power to come back on to their homes.

Professional tree crews spent hours clearing away downed trees off power lines, but tree wreckage is everywhere.

Neighbors are getting help cleaning up from their family and strangers.

Across Oquawka, once tall and proud trees, are now broken, with limbs littering yards.

Resident Sandy Bailey said, "Once we started hearing the cracking we knew, the limbs were coming down."

Bailey said it's the worst storm she's ever seen. But she also said, it's bringing the best out of this small town.

"Those nice people stopped by and started helping and that was awesome," said Bailey.

Those nice people are volunteer firefighters from Biggsville.

Firefighter Emily Haviland said, "We're just driving around, these guys didn't look like they had a chainsaw, so we're just working for people that need help."

Family members helped too, both at the Bailey's...

"Very messy, a lot of things scattered, all over the yard," said Lily Bailey.

And down the street at Kay Emery's house.

"I woke up about 4 o' clock and it was really blowing, raining, and hitting the windows and everything," said resident Kay Emery.

Her children and grandchildren helped stack the remains of a fallen tree from the front yard. While tree companies worked to clear big debris from power lines.

Travis Keever said, "We've heard a couple different things, we've heard two days, I called Ameren, they said 1:30."

Keever said they've never seen a storm quite like this.

"Oquawka's really not been a huge disaster place since I was born," said Keever.

But he said the community spirit doesn't surprise them.

"It's really cool how the whole community got together to help out," said Keever.

The National Weather Service sent a survey crew to storm-damaged areas around Oquawka. It said Oquawka was the hardest hit with 60 mile per hour winds lasting 10 to 15 minutes.

