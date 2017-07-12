For dairy farmers, National Cow Appreciation Day is a stark reminder of the declining milk industry

Tuesday was National Cow Appreciation Day and for many dairy farmers it serves as a stark reminder of the declining milk industry.

Dairy cow, courtesy: USDA

Dairy farming is becoming an increasingly rare sight across the nation.

A recent report shows that U.S dairy sales are expected to decrease to $15.9 billion during the 2015 to 2020 period.

Lewis Family Dairy is one of only two dairy production farms in Southeast Alabama.

The dairy farm has nearly 900 cows that must be milked twice a day. Jerry Lopez has worked at the farm for 29 years. He gets up for work at 1 a.m. every morning, seven days a week. Still, he enjoys the work.

There are a number of contributing factors to declining dairy farms, most notably: direct competition from plant based alternatives like almond and soy milk. Additionally, specifically in southern states, dairy cows can get heat stressed, resulting in less milk production.