In wake of latest missile test, Senator Murkowski says not enough being done to stop Pyongyang

The U.S. government is looking for the appropriate response to recent North Korean missile tests. The test launch of a missile with nuclear capabilities has lawmakers and the Trump administration looking to further crack down on Pyongyang. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) says the latest test is a particular threat to her state.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) says not enough is being done to thwart North Korea's nuclear program.

"I think we recognize there is more that must be done," said Murkowski.

Murkowksi says the U.S. has not taken enough action against North Korea.

"We have seen an increased level of testing. Whether or not it has been successful or not successful, it doesn't seem to deter Kim Jong Un," said Murkowski.

She suggests more cooperation from countries like China, which she says isn't pulling its weight in stopping North Korea. The Trump administration isn't taking military options off the table. Murkowski says she would like to know before action is taken.

"Absolutely. My hope, though, is that we don't have to get there," said Murkowski.

When asked if the White House would notify Congress before any military action against North Korea, Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to President Trump, says "We don't give our playbook away." The administration did not get Congressional approval before airstrikes on Syria in April.

"We have authorities vested in the Constitution of the United States to take actions if there's an imminent threat. The president is fully aware of those," said Gorka.

He says North Korea isn't really a threat to the United States. Gorka says Alaskans shouldn't worry with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

"What we're seeing right now is an attempt by Pyongyang to blackmail the western community, and we just won't let them," said Gorka.

In the wake of the latest test, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is calling for further sanctions against North Korea.