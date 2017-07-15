Dog goes missing for a month, reunites with owner 1,000 miles away

What do you do if your dog runs away and winds up hundreds of miles from home?

One Alabama couple recently came to Kansas after learning theirs had had made it all the way to Dodge City, Kansas.

June was reunited with her owner this week after being lost for nearly one month. She was found nearly 1,000 miles from her Alabama home.

June's owner, Jacob Thomas, traveled all the way to Dodge City after getting the call that June was found.

"I knew Dodge City. There's a Dodge City in north Alabama and I made a comment, 'How did she get to north Alabama,'" Thomas said.

He soon learned June was much further away, in western Kansas.

"Immediately, I was just dumbstruck. How did she get that far out?" Thomas said.

A Dodge City family was driving back from vacation in Florida when they found June without a collar. They brought her back to Kansas and took her to the Dodge City Veterinary Clinic where she stayed for a week.

June is microchipped, so the clinic was able to track down her owner in Mobile, Alabama.