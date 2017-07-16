Long-time JDC volunteer looks back on decades of service

"Magic happens here," is the John Deere Classic's slogan, and one of the volunteers that has been making the event possible year after year is Linda Little.

"My favorite part is talking to you people," said Little.

The Port Byron, Illinois resident has been volunteering for 42 years. She said she's done many different jobs, but now Little helps drive the media shuttle. Her favorite part, seeing familiar faces who remember her.

But it's not hard for Little to stand out.

For every five years of service, Little said, the volunteers receive a pin. The long-time JDC volunteer now proudly displays a growing pin collection on a small bag she places inside her vehicle for the day.

When asked if she was going for 50 years of service, Little joked back, "At least 45."

But she said as long as she can safely drive, her service will continue.