Muscatine Mayor back in District Court for final hearing

It's been a six month long process to decide if Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson will remain in office.

Mayor Broderson was elected back in November of 2015, but only a few months later City Council proposed a change that would strip the Mayor of appointment power for commission.

The real push to remove the mayor came in January of this year.

In March a removal hearing was held in Council Chambers. That hearing wrapped up in April, but Council didn't officially oust the Mayor until their vote came in May.

After being removed, Broderson took her case to a District Judge, and, in June, she was reinstated at Mayor.

Since, she has been back at City Hall and even holding her "Coffee with the Mayor" event.

But, the six month long fight by Council to remove the Mayor will finally be at the final hearing set for 9 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2017.

