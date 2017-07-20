McGregor hit by EF-1 tornado

The town of McGregor was hit extremely hard by Wednesday evening's storms.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin confirms the town of McGregor was hit by and EF-1 tornado Wednesday night. Preliminary indications estimate the winds at up to 110 mph.

Photos sent to Gray affiliate KCRG by viewers show widespread damage to buildings and trees in the downtown area.

Clayton County Sheriff Mike Tschirgi asks that anyone who doesn't need to be in McGregor to stay away.