The Prairie du Chien Municipal Airport has told affiliate KCRG that multiple hangars have been destroyed in Wednesday night's storms.

They say no planes were flipped over in the storms, however one has been destroyed. They say it was destroyed when a hangar fell on top of it.

The airport tells KCRG two hangars are destroyed and more than two others have damage with their doors.

They say there are no delays or cancellations today because of the storms.