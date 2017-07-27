2 Northern Black Widow spiders found in parts of Wisconsin

Two venomous Northern Black Widow spiders have been found in Brown County, Wisconsin for the first time on record and it's sparking interest from biologists in the area. However, they don't want anyone to panic.

"I've collected spiders for 20 years here in Wisconsin, thousands of spiders, and never found one myself," said Professor of Biology at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Michael Draney.

Although it's rare to see them, Professor Draney said they have been around for quite some time.

"I think they've always been here. They've probably been here for centuries, or even millennia but they're usually quite rare because of our hard winters probably mostly, and we did have quite a mild winter followed by a really wet spring. And maybe it's just really good conditions for them to survive the winter and for them to a have a lot of insect prey to eat," said Professor Draney.

Draney said a Northern Black Widow spider would typically be found in a forest. One thing you should know about this spider is that it's not out to get you. Bites are rare, but if you do get bitten, make sure you get medical help right away.

Professor Draney said it has red spots as a warning to stay back, and although the bite hurts and may cause muscle contraction, it's not commonly deadly.

"Less than five percent of people that get bitten by widow spiders die, so for the most part it's not a lethal spider. Some very young people, some old, people with medical conditions, have died from the bite of the black widow, but if you do get medical treatment it's not a lethal spider," said Professor Draney.

Professor said it's possible there could be more sightings if weather conditions continue as they have this year.