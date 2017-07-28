Global War on Terror Memorial a step closer to reality

All around our nation's capital, we memorialize those who've paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country -- from World War II to Korea to Vietnam.

But right now, there's no place to honor those killed during one of the longest wars - a war that continues today -- the Global War on Terror.

"With the idea that there may be no V-Day or VJ-Day, we still need a way to honor the more than 6,800 who lost their lives and the generation of Americans - brave men and women - who continue to risk their lives," said Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI).

But before that can happen, Congress and the president need to sign off on it. Gallagher sponsored the bill - his first bill - that gets the ball rolling. The House passed it Friday.

"To have my first major piece of legislation be this - something that's so directly related to my own experience - it's truly an honor," said Gallagher, referring to his seven years active duty in the Marines and two tours in Iraq.

So what would Gallagher want this memorial to look like? He says he'll leave that up to the folks at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation.

For now, he's working to make sure this bill clears the Senate and the president signs it into law. He says he'll help however he can.

"It's going to be a long process. You have to raise the money because there won't be any federal funds that will be expended," explained Gallagher. "You want to get it right because you're doing something that will hopefully last forever."

For more information about the Global War on Terror Memorial, or to donate , click "Related Links."


