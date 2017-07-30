Fair officials prepare for safe rides at The Mississippi Valley Fair

In May 2017, a 15-month old girl was shocked at a carnival and later died. Officials said the girl touched a fence that was charged with 209 volts of electricity at the carnival.

The carnival was run by the same company that runs rides and games at the Mississippi Valley Fair.

For the 2017 MVF, general manager Shawn Loter said the fair has a new safety plan. Loter said he sat down with the owners of United Evans Carnival to go over all the safety procedures of the rides to make sure things are ready to go.

Loter said workers are setting up for the MVF this week making sure rides are ready for inspections.

“The state comes through and inspects it and also we require insurance so the insurance company comes through and inspects them as well to make sure they're safe,” said Loter.

Loter said for the 2017 MVF safety is the top priority.

“Well typically you know like these rides they get taken down you know every day put back up, so you have wear and tear on bolts and pins. I mean those are the things they really have to go over and make sure that those are the safe components,” said Loter.

Loter said the safety plan is to ensure the fair has extra coverage on the crowds.

“I came up with this year a crisis plan… with the fire department with the police department we have everything if there's a bad storm if there's an accident on a ride you know they'll all be aware and they're the best team around,” said Loter.

After hearing about the incident of the girl getting shocked at the carnival in Kansas, Loter said he wants to make sure it does not happen at MVF.

“It's just you have accidents, I mean we've been lucky with Evans they've been here since the early 70's and really haven't had any incident with them so I hope it’ll stay that way,” said Loter.

The company United Evans Carnival stated they do not have any further information as to what happened and why in Kansas.

They state they are making sure for MVF everything is safe for fair-goers.

Inspections for the rides will happen on Monday, July 31 after all the rides are put together.