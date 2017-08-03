Trump administration rolling out new VA Telehealth Services

The Trump administration is putting a focus on better access to medical care for veterans. The president held an event Thursday to demonstrate the latest technology from the Department of Veterans Affairs. They say these new tools will help get veterans everywhere get connected with doctors.

VA Secretary David Shulkin says the VA needs to start using everyday technology to expand its services.

The administration says the future is Telehealth services. With veterans in rural areas struggling to get proper care, VA Secretary David Shulkin says this new innovation will change everything.

"The same technology that the president of the United States has access to we're bringing to our veterans," said Shulkin.

The VA is unveiling VA Video Connect which will allow veterans to access a mobile app and connect them with doctors across the country practicing in 50 different specialties. There is also an app that allows veterans to schedule and change appointments with the VA.

"We're seeing technology being taken up by Americans of all ages and all types, so I think this is the way we need to go in the VA system," said Shulkin.

While Telehealth has the ability to help veterans who already have access to this technology, many still don't have tablets, laptops or phones. Ken Wiseman from Veterans of Foreign Wars says they're working to address that.

"A traveling team comes in. You need a tech expert who sets up the camera. And you get four or five, however many veterans who needed to see the doctor that day," said Wiseman.

Wiseman served in the Navy for 13 years and gets his health care through the VA. He says the VA utilizing cutting edge technology will bring brighter days for veterans in need.

"It doesn't need to be technology to put humans on Mars. It needs to be technology that connects veterans to their doctors. That should not be complicated," said Wiseman.

Secretary Shulkin says Thursday's event was just the roll out for this technology. He says it could take awhile to get it to all veterans across the country.