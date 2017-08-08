Virginia Police officer reunited with memories that were destroyed by fire

A fire last Monday night destroyed thousands of dollars of possessions at a Salem, Virginia storage facility.

And you can't put a price on all of the sentimental items that went up on smoke.

"My odds and ends and mementos and sentimental stuff," said Officer Elizabeth Bedwell, whose "odds and ends" are now gone.

"Pictures, college pictures, family pictures," said Officer Bedwell. "Stuff like that."

It was destroyed this week when a fire consumed 60 storage units - including Bedwell's.

"I was like, yep, that's mine," she said laughing, when she realized her unit was destroyed.

The Roanoke, Virginia police officer can laugh about it now, but reality was hard to take in.

"I definitely broke down as soon as it hit me. It took me like a second and then I was making some phone calls and yeah," she said.

Her pictures, diplomas, high school yearbooks - all reduced to ash.

They were things she thought were irreplaceable - until now.

"At the police department, everyone is like a big family," said Tracy Morris. "So if something happens, we always try to help each other out."

Bedwell's co-workers at the Roanoke Police Department heard about her loss. They started making phone calls and Facebook posts, hoping to recover years of memories.

"So I replied to her, absolutely," said Josh Jablonski, Principal of Patrick Henry High School.

With his help and the help of others, Bedwell will now be reunited with years of memories - the good, the bad and all those teenage years in between.

"We're also gonna get that diploma for her as well," said Jablonski.

All this generosity was too much, even for the woman who patrols the streets.

"Beause people cared," Bedwell said through tears.

Bedwell will pick up the yearbooks soon. Her friends say it mattered to them to do what they could.

"She was in the military, she's a police officer," Morris said. "She's always giving back so it feels good to let her accept that for a change."

And for Bedwell, this is a moment for the books.