Florida man grows the world's hottest pepper

They are some of the hottest things on the market... literally.

The Carolina Reaper will almost surely make you a weeper.

"These are the world's hottest peppers," said Dannon Glover of Southport, Florida. "I've always enjoyed hot stuff. I always liked peppers and pepper sauce and hot sauces, but jalapenos and Tabascos really didn't cut it."

Your average jalapeno checks in at about 10,000 Scoville Heat Units. The Carolina Reaper checks in at about 1.6 million SHU. That's 160 times hotter than a jalapeno.

"They're a big hit. Everybody wants to try them," said Glover. "There's challenges online of people trying to eat one of these."

Glover says buying Carolina Reaper seeds in mass quantities is very difficult. When he did get his hands on some in November...

"I got discouraged at the beginning because these take 30 to 60 days to germinate," said Glover.

But finally... progress!

"I've been able to sell every pepper that's came off the plant," said Glover.

And not just in northwest Florida.

"I've been getting calls from Atlanta, California. I've sold them in Guam," said Glover. "I've had hot sauce companies contact me wanting to develop a hot sauce. I've had investors call wanting to invest in the growth of the company. I've had produce suppliers for restaurants contact me."

That's right! They're selling like hot cakes, or rather hot peppers!

Glover started the St. Andrews Pepper Company. He has a full-time job as a business manager at welding supply company, but hopes one day the pepper business heats up to the point...

"I'd love to see myself full-time growing peppers, marketing peppers, selling peppers, doing trade shows, going into new markets and new areas," said Glover.

Glover also sells the world's second hottest pepper, the ghost pepper, as well as seven-pot peppers and chocolate and orange habaneros. And with the help of his family, wants to eventually be worth his weight in salt... by peddling packs of powerful peppers.