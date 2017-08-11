Do fidget spinners have a place in the classroom?

As the school year gets underway, some administrators and teachers have a reminder for students: leave those fidget spinners at home.

"I will be telling parents that we just don't play with them at school," said Vickie Luchuck, principal of Lumberport Elementary School in Lumberport, West Virginia.

Even some students recognize that the spinner, which has been marketed as an aide for kids with anxiety or A.D.H.D., can be a distraction.

"It'll stop them from doing stuff," said rising fifth grader Kenzie Gump, as he played with his fidget spinner outside Lumberport Elementary.

"This will be their new pencil," Kenzie quipped. "They'll be writing with their fidget spinner."

But at some schools, teachers say they'll try to spin this distraction to their advantage.

"I'm not a fan of the fidget spinners, but we as teachers learn to change and become more comfortable with new trends, and we understand education is changing," said Kathy Szeliga, a third grade teacher at Nutter Fort Intermediate School in Nutter Fort, W.V.

Unless they're used for a documented reason, fidget spinners are still considered toys at Nutter Fort, and students are asked not to bring them into the classroom.

However, some teachers like Szeliga say they'll try to incorporate the spinners into their lessons, in an effort to keep students engaged and excited about learning.

"[We'll] try to make those centers or stations that we do, where it's independent, where they can work with a partner and make learning a little more fun and a little more hands on," Szeliga explained.

Some of her ideas include using the fidget spinner as a timer, while students solve math problems or tackle spelling exercises until it stops spinning.

You can see the full story in the video above, as well as an extended conversation with Luchuck, who explains that school officials are still cognizant that the fidget spinners can help students who need them.