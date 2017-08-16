Another local Illinois district heads back to school without state aid

As Senate Bill 1 (SB1) makes its way through the Illinois Senate and the House, schools continue to open their doors for the 2017-2018 school year with no help from the state.

The first checks were supposed to be sent out on August 10 and then second on August 20. Without a funding formula in place, no funds will be sent to districts across the state.

The East Moline School District opens their doors on Wednesday, August 16. This same day the House is set to convene and has a chance to take action on SB1.

East Moline Superintendent Kristin Humphries told TV-6 the first day of school is the "best day of the year". He said, even with the funding battle happening down in Springfield, the main focus is the students.

Humphries said he's putting concerns on the back burner, especially for that first day, but urging lawmakers to come together and quickly work out a funding bill.

Ahead of the first day on Quad Cities Today, KWQC's Ashley Holden will be live at Glenview Middle School with more on how the battle over SB1 is impacting local school districts.