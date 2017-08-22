Moline-Coal Valley Superintendent says their focus is keeping doors open all year

Moline-Coal Valley students head back to the classroom Tuesday, August 22. Despite what is sure to be an exciting day, this marks another district that is opening their doors without funding from Illinois.

Moline-Coal Valley Superindentent Lainty McGuire told TV-6 their main priority is providing students with an education. He added, no matter what, their focus is staying open all year.

KWQC's Ashley Holden will be live on Quad Cities Today ahead of the first day with more on the district's funding situation.