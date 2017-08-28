How you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey has devastated the Texas coast and surrounding areas. As refugees now face concerns with flooding, many organizations are heading into the area to help. Here are some ideas of what you can to aid them.

Many organizations like the American Red Cross, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Samaritan's Purse, The Salvation Army, Save the Children, and Heart to Heart International are heading into the hardest hit areas to deliver supplies.

In addition, the Texas Diaper Bank is helping by creating diaper relief kits for families with small children.

The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations to aid in recovery efforts. Their area was one of the first hit by Hurricane Harvey.