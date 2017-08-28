People turn to social media during Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate Texas, leaving many people desperately seeking food, shelter, and more. In this time of need, people are turning to each other for help using social media as a way to communicate.

People are posting to a Facebook page called "Hurricane Harvey Facebook Safety Check."

At the top of the page is an interactive map with red dots showing how many posts are requesting help and where. Green dots indicate posts offering help, such as water, food, or a place to stay.

One post encouraged people to post addresses, phone numbers, and the severity of the issue.

"There are so many people," said one comment.

"We are receiving more than we can handle, but we don't give up. We want nothing more than for people to be saved," said the original poster.

Another woman said her elderly parents needed help. Minutes later, she updated the post and said they had been rescued.

Many others are doing anything they can to help. People have posted locations where food and water were being delivered and others asked what they can do to volunteer.

Several videos have also been uploaded, such as one showing a successful water rescue in Richmond, Texas.

"I can't even describe what it's like to see people come together for a common cause," said one person in another video.

The page is exploding with gratitude as strangers try to make a difference, one post at a time.