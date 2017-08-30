Wisconsin school custodian finds lunch money lost 30 years ago

A custodian doing painting and cleaning to get ready for the new school year made a surprising discovery this week: an envelope containing lunch money lost more than 30 years ago.

The envelope was found at West Elementary in Antigo, Wis. in an area where students hung their jackets and backpacks. The bench they sat on to take off boots and put on shoes was removed for painting. Hidden behind it, the envelope was found.

While faded, it reads, "Ann Marie Steber" a then-sixth-grade student.

Steber, now Ann Mroczenski, of Wausau, Wis., said the money was likely lost sometime during the 1985-86 school year.

The money, $3.60, was returned to the student's mother, who still resides in Antigo by the student's former sixth-grade teacher, Ms. Neufeld.