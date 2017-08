A four-year-old got caught under a lawn mower around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30.

It happened between Erik Road and Ashworth Drive along Hudson Road when a person was mowing the grass behind some houses.

Police on scene said the child may not have been related to the person mowing the lawn.

The child was transported to Covenant Hospital with severe injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident. The name of the child is not being released at this time.