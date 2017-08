WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic heading west on Interstate 80 is blocked near Walcott, Iowa due to a crash.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says it's between Exit 284: County Road Y40 and Exit 280: County Road Y30 (near Walcott).

A viewer sent a photo to the newsroom that shows a fiery crash scene.

We are headed to the scene and will bring you updates.